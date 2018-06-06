Kaye (Davis) Flathers, age 78, of Sibley, Iowa, died on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at the Country View Manor in Sibley.

Margie Kaye Slutz was born on June 11, 1939, in Wakefield, Neb., to Kenneth and Linnea (Bloomquist) Slutz. She was baptized on the tenth day. Kaye lived most of her childhood in the towns of Wakefield and Wayne, Neb. She graduated from high school at Haan Prep in Wayne, and then attained her preprofessional certificate in education from Wayne State College.

While in college, Kaye met and married her first husband, the Rev. Bob Davis. Their union brought four children, whom Kaye loved and doted over all her life. Kaye was a stay-at-home pastor’s wife until returning to college and completing her bachelor’s degree in education at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa, in 1985. She then taught behaviorally challenged high school students at the Mental Health Institute in Cherokee, Iowa, until her retirement.

Kaye’s retirement came when she married her second husband, Art Flathers. She then moved to Vineyard Haven to share her life with Art. While there, Kaye created her own nonprofit organization, Women Empowered, with the goal of teaching life skills to women of all ages and backgrounds. Her dedication to the program impacted many lives. Kaye retired for the second time at the age of 70, following her husband Art’s passing. She then returned to Iowa to be close to family.

Kaye’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed helping with and participating in many church activities throughout her life, knitting, crocheting, and starting the Prayer Shawl Ministry in Sibley. Kaye was forever finding ways to serve others. She most wished to be remembered as humbly serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Kaye is survived by four children, Shelly Petersen of Sioux City, Iowa, Jeff Davis (Dawn King) of Des Moines, Iowa, Tim (Happy Ertoday) Davis of Rancho Cucamonga and Mount Baldy, Calif., and Heather (Bob) Kraai of Sibley, Iowa; grandchildren Chris Petersen (Kelynn Cyr), Allison Petersen (Blake Anderson), Jeffery Paul Davis (Sara), Wyatt, Kurt, and Kory Kraai; great-grandchildren Tyler Kraai and Nicole Farrenkopf; sister Jackie Hartman; nephews Jim and John Hartman; and many beloved extended family and friends. Kaye is preceded in death by her first husband, the Rev. Bob Davis; second husband, Art Flathers; brother-in-law, the Rev. Jay Hartman; and her parents.

God bless the memory of Kaye Flathers.

Memorial service will be 11 am, Thursday, June 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sibley, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the lunch, at Union Cemetery in Harris, Iowa.