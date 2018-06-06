Looking for nominations for the Creative Living Award

The Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard is accepting nominations for the 2018 Creative Living Award. Established in 1983 through the Ruth J. Bogan and Ruth Redding Fund, the award recognizes members of the Vineyard community who embody Ruth Bogan’s spirit and love for the Island, and who have contributed significantly to the quality of life on the Vineyard. Last year the Permanent Endowment honored the Dunkl family with the award.

According to a press release from the Permanent Endowment, Ruth J. Bogan first saw Martha’s Vineyard in 1947, and was delighted by the natural landscape. Although a nurse by training, she taught herself painting, photography, sculpture, and three languages. Bogan, according to the release, was known to be an ingenious cook, an avid gardener, and someone who could fix anything. Bogan retired to the Vineyard in 1968, and upon her death, the Ruth J. Bogan Fund was established to support the organizations that were meaningful to her, and to recognize members of the community sharing her “creativity and ingenuity” in many fields.

Award recipients receive a $1,000 honorarium from the fund. To nominate an organization or individual for the 2018 Creative Living Award, send a letter or email describing their contributions to Island life, and explain how they personify the qualities of Ruth Bogan. Nominations need to be received by July 5, 2018. The award will be presented at an event hosted by the endowment at a date to be determined. The mailing address for nominations is P.O. Box 243, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or info@endowmv.org.