Marianise Senat Delphin (Mme Pierre), age 93 of Vineyard Haven, formerly of Haiti, died peacefully at Royal Nursing Home on May 31, 2018, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Mme Pierre was well-known in her home town in Haiti as a loving individual whose door was always open to those in need. She had a large extended family as a result of her kind heart and open hand. She came to the Vineyard in 1996 to live with family for needed care.

Mme Pierre is survived by her sister Anilla Senat, son Francois Delphin, daughter-in-law Denise Delphin, grandchildren Verlande, Michaela, Micah, and Joshua Delphin, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, State Road, West Tisbury, at 11 am on June 23.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all who were involved with her care: Royal Nursing Home staff, Hospice of M.V., Windemere Nursing Home, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and community support.