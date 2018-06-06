Nelson Mechanical Design announces “Yes We Can” emergency summer service initiative

Nelson Mechanical Design (NMD), Martha’s Vineyard’s only “green” mechanical contractors, will be providing emergency service of residential and commercial plumbing and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems this summer, according to a press release.

The company, which provides routine service to all their fully warranted systems, is expanding their offering to include emergency service of all plumbing and HVAC systems on-Island, from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The new initiative, “Yes We Can,” ensures that any building owner, homeowner, landlord, tenant, or caretaker on Martha’s Vineyard can be confident that any complications in their systems are addressed as timely, efficiently, and professionally as possible.

“The increase in population on the Vineyard in the summer months means there’s a lot of additional stress on plumbing and HVAC systems, and a lot of issues can arise as a result,” said NMD principal Brian Nelson. “We wanted to make our services available to anyone who might need assistance, whether we installed the systems or not. We all know it can be difficult to track down reliable plumbers and service professionals, especially in the summer months. Our dedication to service and customer satisfaction is paramount to our business, and the ‘Yes We Can’ campaign underlines that commitment.”

NMD has been designing and installing renewable and conventional heating, cooling, ventilation, plumbing, and water treatment systems since 2004, including geothermal systems, heat pump systems, fossil-fueled systems, solar hot thermal, well water service, water treatment, and internet-accessible control systems.

Nelson Mechanical designed and installed the mechanical systems for the Vineyard’s first two LEED for Homes residences. They were awarded first place in “Most Innovative Green Design” and second place in “Best Residential Green Design” in the 2009 nationwide Green Mechanical Awards. Their solar hot water systems include the Island’s largest residential solar hot water system (20 panels) and the Island’s first commercial solar hot water installation (Atria Restaurant).

For emergency service call 508-696-3120, ext. 1, or email service@nmdgreen.com. For additional information on NMD and the products and services they provide, visit nmdgreen.com.