Due to a shorebird nesting, Norton Point will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 7, for about four to five weeks, according to an alert issued by the town of Edgartown.

The first quarter-mile will be open for now, the alert states. No vehicle access to Chappy along the beach.

The closure is mandated by state and federal laws that protect shore birds. Updates and maps are posted to The Trustees of Reservation Facebook page at facebook.com/trusteesmv.