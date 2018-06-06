Oak Bluffs library tackles trash

With looming dark clouds above on Tuesday, the rain held off for long enough to allow for the Oak Bluffs Public Library’s Community Walk and Clean-Up. As a part of the library’s

“trash week,” members of the community were invited to clean up trash as they walked around Sunset Lake and back to the library.

It’s a library first, but programming coordinator Carolina Cooney hopes to make this a monthly event. With only two members of the community joining Cooney for the event, they managed to fill three full bags of trash during their 50-minute walk around Sunset Lake.

As the summer season is quickly approaching, community members find it important to keep the Island clean for the influx of summer visitors. “I am always finding nips on the side of the road,” said volunteer Sheila Elliott.

After making it around Sunset Lake, the volunteers noted that they were mostly finding food wrappers and drink bottles and cans.