Ready for anything under the sky

Rise Dancers took the stage at the Performing Arts Center last Saturday and Sunday for their 11th annual recital, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” The journey through physical and emotional places began with a reading from the Dr. Seuss book of the same name as the 2017–18 company dancers flooded the stage in brightly colored leotards, dancing and flying through the air. The theater was transformed into the world of Dr. Seuss, and from there dancers took the audience everywhere from Paris, Rio, and Africa, to representations of friendship, dating, and adulthood.