SSA hires communications director

Looking to improve what has been brought up time and again as a weakness, the Steamship Authority is hiring Sean F. Driscoll, a Cape Cod Times reporter, as its communications director, according to a press release.

Driscoll will start at the Steamship Authority on June 25, after he wraps up his tenure at the Times.

“We had a great number of applicants. However, Sean stood out, and since he has covered the Steamship Authority for the past five years, he already has a strong working knowledge of our operations and the projects we now have underway,” Steamship Authority general manager Robert Davis said in the release.

Driscoll is a graduate of Indiana University with a bachelor of arts in political science and a certificate in journalism. Before joining the Cape Cod Times, he worked at several other regional newspapers in the Midwest.

“I am excited to join the Steamship Authority as its new communications director,” Driscoll said in the release. “I know the importance the ferry line has to the communities it serves, and I look forward to working to improve communications with customers and residents alike.”