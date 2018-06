On Thursday, June 7, at 5 pm at the West Tisbury library, local author Thomas Dresser will present his newly released book, “Whaling on Martha’s Vineyard.” This book recounts the dramatic history of the bygone era of whaling on Martha’s Vineyard through memoirs, music, and memorabilia. There will be opportunity for discussion and questions. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. This event is free and open to the public.