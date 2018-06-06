Women’s softball takes first swings of season

1 of 9

The fourteenth Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball League season got underway Tuesday night at Veterans Park in Vineyard Haven with the customary triple-header and opening night cookout.

The action began with last season’s finalists, the Honeys, meeting the Shady Ladies on Field A and the Mama’s Girls playing the Snaps on Field B.

Both of the early contests were one-sided affairs, with the Honeys topping the Shadies, 14-1 and the Mamas slugging past the Snaps, 16-1.

The Honeys put up seven runs in the first inning. Sarah Wennes, Darcie Lee Hanaway and Maggie Riseborough all walked to load the bases. Sarah Strem, Amy Maciel, Nicole Gazaille, Becky Nutton and Caitlyn Leland followed with singles. All but Leland crossed the plate.

The Shadies scored their only run in the home half of the first, on an Erin Morris RBI-single, scoring Collette Jordan.

The Honeys added four more runs in second and three in the fifth to close out the win.

Meanwhile, on Field B, the Mama’s Girls also enjoyed a big first inning, scoring four runs on the Snaps. Lauren Williston, Emily Williston, Jaime Forend, Jenna Zechner, Jillian Sedlier, Gail Herman, and Hayley Panek all singled.

The Mamas batted around and added seven more in the third. Jillian Sedlier doubled and singled, while the top of the order, the Williston sisters, Caroline Davey and Zechner, all singled.

The Snaps got on the board in the top of the fourth inning with Kurstin Moore knocking in sister Jackie Millard with an RBI-single but the Mamas responded with three runs in the bottom half and one more in the sixth.

Emily Williston ended the night 5 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Lauren Williston, Jenna Zechner and Jillian Sedlier all went 3 for 4.

With twilight falling, the defending champion Rug Sox met the always tough Creamers under the lights on Field A in a terrific nightcap.

Adelphi University softballer and former MVRHS standout Emily Turney had the monster hit, launching a three-run homer deep to left in the top of the sixth inning to break open a 5-5 tie. Michelle Cacchiotti provided insurance in the seventh with a two-run single up the middle as the Sox rallied from a 5-0 deficit to pull out a 10-6 win.

The Creamers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Tara Dinkel sac fly and added three more in the third with Becca Gorham, Zoe Nugent and Tina Colarusso all crossing the plate. Ann Doyle singled to score Veronika Buckley in the fourth as the Creamers threatened to run away but the Sox fought back with four runs in the fifth. Emily Turney belted a long single to center to lead off the inning, while Sam Cron, Mariah Duarte and Sue Stephenson provided the RBI hits. Jen Ingraham pulled the Rug Sox even with an RBI-single in the sixth.

Play resumes on June 7 with the Snaps playing the Honeys at Veterans Park, while the Shady Ladies meet the Creamers at the West Tisbury School. Both games start at 6:15 pm.