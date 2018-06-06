Yellow House RFP released

On Wednesday, Edgartown selectmen released the request for proposal (RFP) for the Yellow House on Main Street.

The town, which took the property by eminent domain, wants to lease the Yellow House to a bidder who will “preserve the historically significant features of the Yellow House and contribute to the quality and character of Downtown Edgartown,” according to the RFP.

In February, the town approved a $1.8 million bid from Trademark Services LLC to renovate the Yellow House, after a lengthy bidding process.

The winning bidder will then enter a lease agreement with the town, and must hire a licensed arborist to assess potential harm to a linden tree on the property.

The proposal due date is July 16. Selectmen will then pick the winning bidder on Aug. 15.