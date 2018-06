Arthur H. Hughes, II of Oak Bluffs died on Thursday morning, June 7, 2018 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was 74. Arthur was the husband of Sheilah Sumner Hughes and the brother of Margaret ‘Toots’ Button and father of Andrea and Amy and step-father of Tania Tucker and Dana Sumner. His funeral service will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.