Girls tennis sinks Sailors, advances to South semis

1 of 4

The MVRHS girls tennis team advanced to the South Sectional semifinals with a 5-0 quarterfinal win over the Scituate High School Sailors on Friday at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs. The #2 Vineyarders (17-0) will host the #6 Westwood Wolverines (15-2) on Monday at 3:00 pm.

The best match in Friday’s quarterfinal proved to be in second doubles, with Vineyarders Molly Pogue and Chesca Potter gutting out a 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 (tie-breaker) decision over Caylee Conlin and Addie Lovering. First doubles Kat Roberts and Lizzie Williamson had a bit easier time of it, besting Nadine Reidy and Caitlyn Washburn 6-1, 6-2.

The Vineyarders took all three singles matches in straight sets. Kelly Klaren topped Sarah Whalen 6-0, 6-1, Victoria Scott defeated Thea Malerbi 6-3, 6-2 and Hannah Rabasca beat Caroline Horan 6-0, 6-3.