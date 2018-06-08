MVRHS Girls Tennis downs Holliston in tourney opener

1 of 3

The MVRHS girls tennis team began its quest for a fourth consecutive state championship with a clinical 5-0 win over the 18th-seeded Holliston Panthers in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional, Thursday afternoon in Oak Bluffs.

The #2 Vineyarders (16-0) playing up a division this year after winning three straight titles in D3, didn’t miss a beat in the state tourney opener, conceding just five games to the Panthers in the five match sweep.

Kelly Klaren dispatched Abai O’Neill 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, Victoria Scott defeated Addie Raymer 6-1, 6-0 in the second singles match and Hannah Rabasca won at third singles over Maddie Rankin 6-0, 6-1.

Vineyard seniors Kat Roberts and Lizzie Williamson posted a first doubles shutout against Mary Hanstad and Alyssa Brucato, 6-0, 6-0, while second doubles Molly Pogue and Chesca Potter closed out the day by topping Maddie Cerulli and Aya Helaly 6-1, 6-2.

The Vineyard girls are back on the home Ned Fennessy Courts, Friday afternoon at 3:00 pm to play #7 seed Scituate (17-3) in the South quarterfinals.