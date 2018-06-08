Vineyard Girls Lax falls to Cohasset in South quarterfinals

1 of 3

The Vineyard varsity girls lacrosse season came to an end Thursday afternoon at Cohasset High School. The defending MIAA state Division 2 champion Cohasset Skippers looked every bit the part in an 18-3 win over the seventh-seeded Vineyarders (14-6) in the South Sectional quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Skippers (18-2) scored early and often, taking a 14-2 lead to the halftime break. “Cohasset is a great program, they look like state champions, they play like state champions, it was an eye-opener to see a team play like that,” said Vineyard co-coach Bob Hayman.

Vineyard junior and co-captain Addy Hayman tallied twice, ending the season with 106 goals and 63 assists. Both totals are school records. Lollie Bezahler also scored for the Vineyarders and won a ground ball in the game. Senior co-captains Lily Pigott and Audrey McCarron turned in stellar efforts and sophomore goalie Evanna Quinn made 12 saves under relentless pressure.

“At the end of the day, 14-6, it was a great season,” Mr. Hayman said. “I’m really proud of all the girls.”