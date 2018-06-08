West Tisbury to hold special election

West Tisbury will hold a special town election on Thursday, June 14, to decide one ballot question. Voting will start at 7 am and end at 8 pm. Absentee ballots are available at the town clerk’s office until noon Wednesday, June 13.

Voters will decide: “shall the town vote to have its elected tax collector become an appointed treasurer/collector of the town?”

West Tisbury selectmen approved the warrant article at a meeting in January. At the town meeting in April, voters approved the article to combine the positions of tax collector and treasurer into a single appointed position. While the article was approved at the town meeting, it needed to be voted on at an election.

If passed, the article would eliminate the tax collector position on July 1 creating a new combined treasurer/tax collector position. Brent Taylor, the tax collector for the past 41 years, is set to retire this month. Current treasurer Kathy Logue is the only person that has applied for the new combined position.