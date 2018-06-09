Class night breaks total contribution record

1 of 19

At Friday’s senior class night, 716 scholarships were given to graduating seniors with a record breaking total of almost $2 million in contributions.

The night wasn’t focused on the contributors however. According to opening speaker and head of guidance at MVRHS Mary MacDonald, it was about the students and funding their post-secondary endeavors.

“This is a wonderful gathering of some amazing seniors who are very deserving of this recognition,” said MacDonald. “This demonstrates the value our community places on our students to receive a post-secondary education.”

MacDonald then recognized all the members of the Island community that made the night possible. “This truly is a community affair.”

MV Youth is one organization that is committed to student success and is the largest overall contributor to the scholarship fund. With a total of $660,000 provided by the organization and its many donors, each semi-finalist received a backpack with an Apple Ipad and a $1,000 gift certificate to a college school store of their choice.

Not only did the finalists of the MV Youth scholarship award get the backpack full of goodies, they received a full ride to the college where they committed. “So basically how this works is, you go to college, and we fund the balance,” said co-chairman of MV Youth Dan Stanton.

The Permanent Endowment Fund is another award program that continues to support students’ futures year after year. This year, the fund gave out nearly $145,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors.

“It is an honor to acknowledge your very impressive accomplishments,” said Anne Williamson. “You have done great things for yourselves, for your school, and for your community.”

Of the many scholarships, 30 were in memory of those who have passed away but continue their legacy through supporting the community and encouraging the success of future generations.

Terri Pothier, founder of the Jena Pothier Flying Horses Scholarship, remembered her daughter Jena Pothier, who died in a tragic car accident in 2009. She encouraged the audience to take hold of each moment that life allots you.

“Life is about moments, and tonight is one of them, congratulations class of 2018.”

The list of winners will be published in an upcoming graduation supplement in The Times. -Ed.