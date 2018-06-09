Dolores “Desi” Singer

It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that Desi (Dolores Garbatsky) Singer, 89 passed away, June 7, 2018, her loving family at bedside. Desi was married to the late Richard W. Singer, to whom she was married for 54 years until his death in 2004. Desi was born in and resided in New Bedford. She moved to North Dartmouth, in 1956 until in 1978, Martha’s Vineyard became her home for many years. Wintering in Cape Coral, Fla., then Boynton Beach, Fla., before moving back to Massachusetts. She resided at The Atria Woodbriar Park in Falmouth until the time of her passing.

Fondly known as Desi, she was the youngest child born to Abram and Lena (Halperin) Garbatsky on February 26, 1929, and raised in New Bedford, Mass. Sister of the late Esther Kaplan, Robert (Ruby) Garbatsky and Beatrice Rechter.

A graduate of New Bedford High School, Class of 1947. Desi enjoyed retail sales her entire life, and was an entrepreneur enjoying and owning several businesses over the years, including SunShades on Martha’s Vineyard. A talented artist, Desi enjoyed many hobbies. Her creative edge always surprising and beautifully expressed. Her arts and crafts enjoyed by everyone, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Desi never forgot her friends, many of them lifelong friendships. Scrabble anyone? Desi was a keen competitor. Whether playing Mah Jongg, board games, Canasta, cards, and Bridge, she was always a welcomed guest at the table. She was a lover of antiques and collectibles, and attended many auctions. She, Dick, and their children enjoyed years of boating, fishing, exploring the islands of Buzzards Bay and beyond. Desi was a lover of music and played the banjo, piano and the organ. Being a lover of music, both Desi and Dick were fabulous dancing partners.

Desi had a good sense of humor and enjoyed having a great laugh. She had a beautiful smile. A woman with an adventurous spirit, she adored the beach, gardening, long walks, reading, travel, and family gatherings. Her volunteer work was benefited by many.

Desi and Dick raised their four children with that same sense of adventure, curiosity, and love. She was the beloved and caring mother of Miriam A. (Arthur) Cole, New Bedford, Mass., Janet Singer, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. Lois A. (James) Ferreira, Vineyard Haven, Mass. and David M. (Jan) Singer, Columbus, Ohio.

A thoughtful grandma of Lisa B. Foley, Ethan M. Cole, Elizabeth M. (Cole) Sirr, Jacob D. Ferreira, Katie L. (Ferreira) Forand, Max and Sophie Singer. The arts and crafts she created for them with love and affection will be missed.

Cherished great-grandma of Avrah Foley, Cruz Ferreira, Emma Forand and Dorothy Cole.

Desi is survived by special nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Everyone loved Aunt Desi.

Not only did Desi enjoy lifelong friendships, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Beverly (Singer) Zexter, New Bedford to whom she was close, knowing each other for over 70 years.

Desi’s zest for life will be remembered with a smile, and with laughter as she touched the hearts of so many people she met during her generous lifetime.

As a mom, she often gave kind advice to her children whether solicited or not. She was known to send letters, informative articles of information, and coupons to all her children. She could be quoted as saying, “It doesn’t cost anything to window shop.” and “If you minded your own business, you would have a business to mind,” and other quoted, humorous ditties.

The family would like to acknowledge the Atria Woodbriar Park, Falmouth, nurses and staff for the amazing, loving, devoted, and attentive care given to Desi. Also, Beacon Hospice, and their team of devoted care providers who also cared for Desi as well as her family.

Funeral arrangements made by Shalom Memorial Chapel, Cranston, RI. Desi’s Graveside service will be performed at Plainville Cemetery, in New Bedford, Mass., officiated by Rabbi Raphael Kanter on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at noon. Friends and family are invited to attend. Shiva, at the request of the family, will remain private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, 359 Main St., Falmouth, MA 02540.

In her memory, remember acts of kindness.