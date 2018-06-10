Old Rochester edges Vineyard Boys Tennis in South quarterfinals

The sixth-seeded MVRHS boys tennis team came up just short Friday in Mattapoisett, losing to #3 Old Rochester Regional, 3-2, in the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional quarterfinals.

Second singles Chris Ferry defeated ORR’s John Pothier 6-4, 6-4 and Vineyard freshman Eric Reubens earned a hard-fought 6-4, 7-4 third singles win over Geoff Noonan but the Bulldogs took the other three matches to claim the best-of-five series. Sam Pasquill beat Max Potter at first singles 6-4, 6-2, Ray Williams and Jake Thompson topped first doubles tandem Spencer Pogue and Owen Favreau 6-4, 6-2 and Vineyard co-captains David Krauthamer and Garrett Zeilinger fell to Bennett Fox and Jack Gadden 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.

The Vineyarders finished an outstanding season at 15-3 and with all but one player returning next year, the outlook is bright for 2019.