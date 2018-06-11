Check this out

Vineyard Haven library will be closed for part of the day on Wednesday, June 27, according to an email from the library’s director, Amy Ryan.

The library will be closed until 1 pm due to scheduled system maintenance, according to the email. The library will be open from 1 to 5:30 pm that day.

Because of the maintenance, CLAMS services, including online catalogs, will be unavailable.

Other Martha’s Vineyard libraries may also be closed or have reduced hours that day, according to the email. “Library patrons visiting any CLAMS library that day must have a library card with them in order to check out materials,” the email states.