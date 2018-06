Frederick Dennis Houston died, unexpectedly, on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Fred was known to many on the Island for delivering The M.V. Times, driving a bus for the V.T.A., and mostly as the manager of Airport Mini Storage of Martha’s Vineyard.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Joan, two sons, David and James, three grandchildren, and an extended family off-Island.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.