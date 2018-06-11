James P. Maciel, 93, formerly of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Martha’s Vineyard, died on Friday evening, June 8, 2018, at his son’s home in Vineyard Haven. James was predeceased by his wife, Leona Dow Maciel. He is survived by his sons, Neal Maciel and Corly Maciel, and his sisters, Evelyn Christopher, Mary Hoffman, and Anna Constantine.

A graveside service for the burial of his remains will be held at a later date, to be announced. Donations in his memory may be made to the VFW Post 9261, P.O. Box 1437, or the American Legion Post 257, P.O. Box 257, both in Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.