Nancy Ann Clarke

Nancy Ann (Johnson) Clarke, 88, of South Hadley, formerly of Edgartown, died on June 8, 2018.

Nancy was born on Dec. 22, 1929, in Lowell. She was the daughter of John H. and Alice L. (Snow) Johnson. Nancy grew up in Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1947. Nancy lived in Tewksbury until the death of her beloved husband, John (Jack) M. Clarke, in 1980. Nancy lived on Martha’s Vineyard from 1987 to 2008 before moving to South Hadley, where she resided until her death.

Nancy was a licensed insurance broker, and worked for a number of insurance companies in Lowell, Tyngsboro, and then Edgartown before her retirement in 1994. After her retirement, Nancy worked part-time for the Edgartown Police Department as the E911 coordinator and desk clerk from 1996 to 2008. Nancy loved her job at the Edgartown Police Department, and made many wonderful friends.

Nancy had many special friends on the island and in South Hadley. She loved spending time with her Wednesday afternoon “Stitch and Bitch” friends on the Island, and with her dear friends and neighbors in South Hadley.

Nancy is survived by her son, Brian W. Clarke of North Eastham, and her daughter, Debby A. Clarke and Linda Carbone of Springfield. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, Ann Grimes, Thomas Johnson, Robert Johnson, Nancy Alyce Abbott, and Richard Colter Jr.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was predeceased by her brother, John T. Johnson, her sister, Arlene J. Colter, and her brother-in-laws Richard Colter Sr. and William C. Clarke, as well as her niece, Carol MacDonald.

Nancy’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation and a special thank-you to the staff on the second floor at the Holyoke Health Care Center and to the staff and volunteers at New England Hospice for their unwavering care and compassion.

A memorial service will be held at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street in Holyoke, on June 27, with calling hours from 2 to 4 pm, and a memorial service at 4. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family, in the Tewksbury Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to: Edgartown Patrolman’s Association, P.O. Box 1118, Edgartown, MA 02539, or Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA 01105.