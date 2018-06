The graveside service for the burial of the remains of Gregory S. Williams, the son of Doris I. Williams and the late Frederick H. Williams, will be held on Saturday, June 23, in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue, Oak Bluffs at 11 am, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Leo Christian. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.