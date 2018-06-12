Academic honors

Graduation

Emma Kathryn Forbes of Oak Bluffs, with a doctorate of physical therapy, from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

David Seidman of Tisbury, with highest honors, from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Seidman was also awarded the Chancellor’s Medal for Distinguished Academic Achievement.

Sadie Dix of Chilmark, magna cum laude, from the University of Rochester.

Alena R. Grady of Edgartown, with high honors, from Cape Cod Community College.

Kamila Furtado of Oak Bluffs, with honors, from Cape Cod Community College. She was also inducted into the honor society, Phi Theta Kappa.

Sarah Elizabeth Sylvia of Vineyard Haven, from Cape Cod Community College.

Sara L. Fauteux of Vineyard Haven, from Cape Cod Community College.

Jackson McBride of West Tisbury, from the University of Vermont.

Nathaniel Schneider of Vineyard Haven, from the University of Vermont.

Alec Tattersall of Vineyard Haven, from Bridgewater State University.



Dean’s list

Constance Chandler of Edgartown, at Northeastern University.

Brooke Lundgren of Edgartown, at Northeastern University.

Molly Wallace of Oak Bluffs, at Northeastern University.

Connor Downing of Edgartown, at Lehigh University.

Joseph Rossi of Chilmark, at the University of Rhode Island.

Alison Daigle of Edgartown, at Curry College.

Scholarship award

Keith Chatinover of Edgartown, class of 2018 of the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, has been awarded the 2018 scholarship of the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard. He will be attending Middlebury College in Vermont, where his intended study will be environmental and political sciences.