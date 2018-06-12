Bridge Notes

At the June 4, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club 10 tables were in play. First place in the north-south direction went to Barbara Silk and Dave Donald, followed by Bea Phear and Mollie Whalen in second, Ken Judson and Barbara Alleyne in third, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in fourth place. In the east-west direction, Wendy Wolf and Judy Maynes finished first, followed by Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman in second, Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in third, and Ency Fokos and Richard Williams in fourth.

At the June 5, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven tables were in play for a special game. Finishing in first place overall were Jim Kaplan and Miles Jaffe. Barbara Besse and Sandy Smith finished first in the north-south position as well as second place overall. Third place overall went to Richard Williams and Gerry Averill, followed by Cecily Greenaway and Bea Phear in fourth overall, and John O’Keefe and Michael Lindheimer in fifth overall. Also finishing in third place in the north-south direction were Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell.

At the June 7, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, seven tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the north-south direction were Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Joan Perrine and Diana Dozier in second, and Dave Donald and Rich Colter in third place. In the east-west direction, Mollie Whalen and Cecily Greenaway finished in first place, followed by Michel Riel and John O’Keefe in second, and Carol Whitmarsh and Bari Boyer in third.