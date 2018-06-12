Early morning chaos in Woods Hole

1 of 6

Updated 12:55 pm

This time it wasn’t a ferry breakdown, but dozens of cars and trucks were stuck on the MV Governor ferry this morning in Woods Hole after a truck clipped and severed a cable that connects a ramp to the boat.

The ferry run from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven was scheduled to depart at 7:30 am, but was unable to move until about 8:20 am.

In an email to The Times, Robert Davis, general manager of the Steamship Authority, said the incident occurred during the Governor’s arrival in Woods Hole. “One of the trucks caught the cable for the counterweights to the Slip 2 transfer bridge with its trailer, causing it to break and the counterweights to become unattached to the transfer bridge,” Davis wrote. “As a result the MV Governor’s 7:30 am departure was delayed approximately 45 minutes.”

There were no injuries, according to Davis.

Asked why the freight ferry was loaded after the incident, Davis wrote, “The transfer bridge was secure on the vessel, which allowed for the remaining vehicles to be offloaded and then for the next trip’s vehicles to be loaded. Maintenance needed to add temporary rigging to lift the bridge off the vessel for it to resume operations.”

While SSA employees worked to free the ferry from the ramp, passengers aboard the Governor were told to get off the ferry because the Island Home, which was scheduled to depart at 8:15 am, would get them to the Island quicker. But it turned out that the Governor actually left port moments before the Island Home, which was delayed until 8:24 am.

This is just the latest problem for the Steamship Authority, which has suffered numerous mechanical breakdowns this spring.

The SSA website had an alert stating Governor’s trip was delayed “due to unforeseen reasons.”

“Repairs are currently underway by our maintenance department to the counterweight cables in Slip 2,” Davis wrote. “Until the repairs are completed, ferries docking in Woods Hole will be able to use only one slip, which will result in the arrivals and departures to and from Woods Hole being delayed from their published schedule. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause those traveling, and are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

At 10:25 am, the SSA posted on its website that the cable has been repaired.

At 12:50 pm, the Steamship Authority issued an alert stating that the issue with the Governor is with a fuel pump. A low fuel pressure alarm triggered the cancellation of the 9:50 am crossing, the alert states. “As the repairs progress we will have a better estimate as to when the MV Governor will resume service,” according to the alert.

In the interim, the MV Martha’s Vineyard, which is apparently back from its one day at Senesco, will fill in for the Governor, the alert states. “Until the repairs to the MV Governor are completed, ferries docking in Woods Hole will be able to use only one slip, which will result in the arrivals and departures to and from Woods Hole being delayed from their published schedule,” the alert states. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause those traveling, as we are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

The following trips were cancelled completely due to the mechanical issue:

MV GOVERNOR 9:50 am Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV GOVERNOR 11:05 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

MV GOVERNOR 12:20 pm Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV GOVERNOR 1:35 pm Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

Updated with comments from Robert Davis and recent cancellations due to mechanical issues. -Ed.