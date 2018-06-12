Edgartown plans to recycle more

Edgartown selectmen, along with town administrator James Hagerty, have committed the town to purchasing recyclable materials and implementing paper-reduction techniques.

During a quick meeting Monday, selectmen met with Martha’s Vineyard Refuse Disposal and Resource Recovery District director Don Hatch to discuss how the town can be more environmentally friendly. Hagerty drafted a letter to the selectmen outlining how the town can promote the market for recyclable products by purchasing recyclable office materials and having each department implement paper-reduction techniques by using email and reusing paper for scrap.

In other business, attorney Sean Murphy, representing Edgartown Pizza owners, met with selectmen and received approval to have Edgartown Pizza co-owner Christine White sell her slice of Edgartown Pizza to Sherry Segal, wife of other co-owner Danny Segal.

Selectmen gave administrative assistant Kristy Rose a heap of praise during her annual review.

“What a great job Kristy does for us. We’re glad to have you here,” selectman Arthur Smadbeck said.

“You’ve come a long way working with everybody in town,” chairman Michael Donaroma added.

“Your biggest asset is the way you help people, and you’re always pleasant with them and kind,” selectman Margaret Serpa said.

Selectmen approved a request from the town accountant for an end-of-the-fiscal-year budget transfer of $7,000 for Edgartown Cemetery salaries and cemetery expenses. The cemetery department was also approved to receive a total of $475 in donations.

The Edgartown harbormaster was approved for two separate stake fees, $360 for one stake and an additional credit of $895 for one mooring and two stakes.

The television show “Bizarre Foods” received selectmen approval to film at Edgartown Lighthouse and South Beach on June 27 from 8 am to 2 pm, on the condition they notify the highway and parks departments.