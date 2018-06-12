Hear about Island Grown Initiative at the Federated Church

Rebecca Haag from the Island Grown Initiative will be the guest speaker on Sunday, June 17, at 11:30 am, following the morning service at the Federated Church meetinghouse, 45 South Summer St., Edgartown. Please come to be informed about these services, and ask your own questions, while having a cup of coffee. This is the fifth in a series of Federated Church Community Partners programs.

Find out where you can get fresh food at affordable prices, how many thousands of pounds of food the IGI gleans for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and Islanders with limited income, and other information.

For more information, call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out federatedchurchmv.org.