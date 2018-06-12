John Hough Jr. on ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’

The West Tisbury library hosts “Islanders Read the Classics” with Island author John Hough Jr., presenting “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain, on Monday, June 25, at 7 pm. You are not required to read — or reread ahead of time — if you want to attend, but for those who are interested in reading the book, copies can be ordered from any of the Island libraries.

“Islanders Read the Classics” hosts speakers who have taught and have a passion for a specific literary work to give a talk on a book of their choosing. Each event in the series will be held at a different Martha’s Vineyard library. IRTC is sponsored by The Martha’s Vineyard Times, Islanders Write, and the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association. For more information, email kate@mvtimes.com.