Low-number M.V. license plates to be auctioned

The first Martha’s Vineyard charitable online auction of low-numbered license plates is just around the corner. Plate numbers 1-100 (MV1, MV2, MV3, etc.) have been reserved for auction, and will be available to the highest bidder in a series of online auctions.

Proceeds from the auction are tax-deductible donations that will support the programs and services of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) and Island nonprofits that benefit youth and seniors, according to a press release. The first auction will take place Monday, July 9, at 9 am EST through Thursday, July 19, at 11:59 pm EST. The auction will feature 10 desirable, low-number Martha’s Vineyard license plates, including high-demand plates. More auctions will take place in September and December.

Interested buyers are encouraged to preregister at biddingforgood.com/MVCOMM in order to receive updates and be ready to start bidding once the auction goes live. Once the auction is live, people can bid in real time from desktop, mobile, and tablet.

More than 2,300 plates have been sold since the inception of the program in 2015, generating nearly $100,000 for MVCS. Revenue generated from the program is used for funding MVCS’ vital programs and a range of support services for individuals and families all over the Island.

MVCS has committed to donating 20 percent of annual net proceeds to other Island nonprofits through the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Driving the Future Charitable Fund, a collaborative effort between MVCS and the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard. Grants from this fund are used to support education and health and human services for youth and seniors on Martha’s Vineyard. Organizations interested in applying for this grant can visit the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard website and fill out a grant application. All 2018 grant applications must be received via email on or before Sept. 16 to quality for the upcoming grant cycle.

If you would like more information about the Martha’s Vineyard License Plate program, visit mvlicenseplate.com or email info@mvlicenseplate.com.