MVRHS girls tennis too tough for Wolverines

The undefeated MVRHS girls tennis team tamed the sixth-seeded Westwood Wolverines, 5-0, in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional semifinals, Monday afternoon in Oak Bluffs.

The second-seeded Vineyarders (18-0) were in top form from start to finish in winning their 25th consecutive match. “The team played terrifically,” Vineyard co-coach Nina Bramhall said after the win. “I think that’s one of the best matches everybody’s played this whole season on all courts.”

Hannah Rabasca got the hosts off to a brisk start with a 6-0, 6-0, third singles win over Hannah Blum. “I won the match pretty confident, knowing it was a semifinal,” Rabasca said. “I’m really excited to go on to the [South Sectional] finals. She [Blum] had a pretty good forehand … I think I had less unforced errors and more winners than my previous matches, which is a lot better, and I only had one double fault and two aces.”

Seniors Kat Roberts and Lizzie Williamson also posted a double bagel in their final appearance on the home Ned Fennessy Courts, downing Emma Falkowski and Danielle Sutrich at first doubles 6-0, 6-0.

Second singles Victoria Scott clinched the best-of-five semifinal, using solid serving and fluid, powerful ground strokes to beat Olivia Lee 6-0, 6-2.

At first singles, Kelly Klaren broke Nicole Gaykova’s serve in the first game and overpowered the Wolverines’ No. 1, 6-2, 6-1. “My serve was definitely strong today, which helped throughout the match,” Klaren said. “[Nicole] is a really strong player, and I’ve played her before. I knew it was going to be a good match going in. It was a lot of fun.”

The second doubles duo of Molly Pogue and Chesca-Quinlan Potter split the first two sets with Westwood’s Erica DiDonato and Ori Attridge, 6-4, 4-6, sending the match to a third set tiebreaker. With the Vineyard pair up 8-7, Pogue poached a winning volley on the penultimate point and Quinlan-Potter uncorked a service winner to close out the win and the five-match sweep.

Next up for the Vineyard girls is the South Sectional final against a familiar foe, No. 5 Foxborough (19-2), Wednesday at 3 pm at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett. The Vineyarders won both regular-season meetings, 5-0 on April 24 in Foxborough, and 4-1 on May 23 in Oak Bluffs.