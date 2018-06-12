Raising dough

The Vineyard Committee on Hunger (VCOH) hosts its 41st annual Bread and Baked Goods Sale from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, June 16, outdoors near the linden tree on Main Street in Vineyard Haven. Bread and baked goods from professional bakeries and from home bakers will be for sale. If you would like to bake for this occasion, you can drop off baked goods at the site starting at 8:30 am. Come by later in the day to pick up fresh pies, cakes, loaves of bread, cookies, brownies, and other items.

The VCOH is an educational, advocacy, and fundraising group. The funds raised by the group are distributed to four major relief groups on the Island: Island Food Pantry, Serving Hands Food Distribution, Family to Family Holiday Meals, and Meals on Wheels. It also holds fundraisers where the monies may go to other organizations, for domestic and international relief. For more information,

contact Betty Burton at 508-693-5339.