Aquinnah: Congratulations to the Benoits

It was a happy week in Aquinnah. Last Tuesday at the Aquinnah board of selectmen’s meeting, the drawing for two affordable houses built at Smalley’s Knoll was held. The first names drawn from the lottery were the Benoits. Jimmy and Nancy had entered three previous housing lotteries, and have lived in Aquinnah for 20 years. They have been searching for a home of their own for much of that time. In September, they and their daughter, Laine, will get to move in to their very own home. The second family who won were Taylor and Sarah Ives and their son Louie. I know that there is still much to be done for affordable housing on the Vineyard, but I am delighted for both families. I smile every time I think about it; congratulations to the Benoits and the Ives, may you have many happy days in your new homes.

At the library this week, Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids’ Craft is from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday and the Afterschool Club meets at 4 pm on Tuesday. This Saturday, in celebration of Father’s Day, there will be “Dogs for Dads” from noon to 2 pm. Dads, come on by and get your free hot dog. The next Acrylic Landscape Painting Workshop will be on Saturday, June 23, from 2 to 3:30 pm.

Philbin Beach opens this Friday, June 15, and that means that if you go, you will need a beach pass; otherwise you will get a ticket. Passes are available on Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 at Town Hall, and Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Philbin Beach shed. Passes will not be sold on Wednesdays. You can also order one through the mail, via a form listed on the town website.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center is changing its name to the Aquinnah Wampanoag Indian Museum (look for the new sign). It opens for the season this Saturday, June 16, at 1 pm. Its hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. Call 508-645-7900 for more information.

The Yard is hosting its fifth annual Pride, Not Prejudice, Pride Dancehall (Public Dancing Allowed!) this Friday, June 15, from 7 to 10 pm with DJ Dylan Turmeque, a.k.a. Frida Calor. The event will be hosted by Deborah Lohse, a.k.a. TruDee. This is an 18-and-older event. There will be a Community Potluck and lawn games beforehand, from 6 to 7 pm. Then you can dance the night away. Tickets are $10. On Saturday, June 16, from 10 am to 1 pm, the Yard and H.O.W. Jr. present “Love, Laughter, and Literature.” Join the Yard in celebrating equality and diversity with love, laughter, and literature. This family-friendly event will include face painting, cupcake decorating, lawn games, and live music by children’s rock band the Pinkletinks. There will be story time with M.V. local drag queen Raina Del Taco and a community art installation in collaboration with the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School. The day will end with live readings from local young authors. This event is free and open to everyone. Go to dancetheyard.org for more information.

On Thursday, June 21, the Aquinnah Cultural Center will host a meeting to discuss tribal tourism. They would like to partner with other nonprofits and discuss potential joint ventures. Everyone is invited to attend. The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30, and refreshments will be served.

Happy belated birthday to Emmett Taylor, who turned 9 last week, and to his grandfather, Charlie Hoye, who turned a little older. Happy birthday to Faith Smalley, who celebrates on June 20.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads of Aquinnah! Come on, kids, help your your dad out a little bit today. Happy Father’s Day to C.J., Jed, Curtis, Peter, Jim N., Jim W., Adam, Mike, Jay B., Jay S., Taylor, Jimmy S., Jimmy B., Lang, Leigh, Jeffery, Jason, Jerry, Spa, Vern, Bruce I., Todd, Eddie, Phil, Steve, Bruce E., Shawn, Isaac, Hugh, Paul, Derrill, Jim V., Spencer, Darrin, Jay T., Eric, Nick, Len, Phil, Francis, Elliott, Frank, Patrick, Alan, Tom, Seth, Woody, Chip, Buddy, David, and Cully, and in loving memory of Luther and Ricky. My apologies to all the dads of Aquinnah I forgot.