A’s beat Bucs in Little League playoff opener

The Martha’s Vineyard Little League majors playoffs got underway Monday night at Penn Field in Oak Bluffs with the A’s taking on the Pirates.

A’s starter Jack DeBettencourt pitched six innings, striking out seven Bucs, and also used his bat and some aggressive base running to help score the winning run in a 3-2 A’s victory.

Trailing 2-1 entering the home half of the fifth, Jerry Kane stroked a leadoff single. Adrian Albergini followed with a walk and Charlie Porterfield tied the score with an RBI single. Pitcher DeBettencourt then singled and tried to take second, getting thrown out, but helping Albergini dash home to score the lead run. The Pirates prevented further damage thanks to Lincoln Marino, who made a great catch and threw Porterfield out at home to end the inning.

In the sixth inning, DeBettencourt ran out of allowable pitches but Hunter Johnson struck out the last batter to earn the save and seal the win.

The game started with high drama as Bucs leadoff man Caleb Dubin got on base, only to be caught in an extended rundown between second and third, chased back and forth by A’s Charlie Porterfield, Geo Meikle and Luciano Baldwin, who made the tag.

Jerry Kane put the A’s up 1-0 in the second inning, batting in Baldwin with an RBI single. The Pirates scored both of their runs in the top of the fifth with Caleb Dubin and Axel Abrahms coming home on an A’s error. Cole Lambert pitched all five innings for the Pirates, striking out five.