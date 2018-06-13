Congratulations to Tony Shalhoub

Chilmark seasonal resident Tony Shalhoub won a Tony Award on Sunday night for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as Tewfig in “The Band’s Visit.” In his acceptance speech, a visibly emotional Shalhoub recalled that his father immigrated to America from Lebanon at the age of 8.

“Tonight I celebrate him, and all of those in his family who journeyed with him, before him, and after him. And I feel that this extremely generous gesture of yours, honors … their aspirations, their courage, their resourcefulness, their creativity, and their selflessness.” In his review of the play in the New York Times, Ben Brantley called the play “one of the most ravishing musicals you will ever be seduced by.”

“The Band’s Visit” received 10 Tony Awards, including the award for Best Musical.