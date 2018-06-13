Mackenzie Condon sets school records in heptathlon win

MVRHS track standout Mackenzie Condon won the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association (MSTCA) Heptathlon, held Monday and Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Hingham.

Competing against 71 girls from across the state, Condon set a school record by amassing 4,209 points in the seven events, which included the 100-meter high hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin, and 800-meter run.

Mackenzie ran the 200 in a school record 26.64, the high hurdles in 15.32 and the 800 in 2:29.79. She put the shot 26 feet, 2.25 inches and threw the javelin 71 feet, 4 inches. In the high jump, Condon leaped 4 feet, 11 inches; in the long jump, 17 feet, 3.25 inches.

On Saturday, Condon competed at the New England Outdoor High School Championships at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., placing fifth of 28 runners in the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 45.72.

Mackenzie will compete in the 400-meter hurdles at the Outdoor Nationals on Sunday at North Carolina A & T’s Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, N.C.