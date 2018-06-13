Men’s summer softball underway

The men’s Island Softball League wrapped up the first week of play with a triple-header on Monday night at Veterans Park.

The evening started with Blazers pitcher Ben Madeiras tossing a rare, complete game, slow-pitch shutout in an 8-0 win over the Mermen. The Blazers broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the fourth inning. A Ben Brittle single and doubles by Jeff Wingo and Andrew Williamson sparked the rally. Mike Mussell and Bill Panek crossed the plate in the sixth, with Josh Cotterill and Trevor McCarthy following suit in the sixth.

In the final two games of the night, the Floaters evened up their record at 1-1 with an exciting 28-25 win over the Misfits and the Highlanders thumped the Whitecaps, 39-13.

The defending champion Hurricanes, looking to win the league for the seventh time in eight years, got off to a blistering start with a 33-4 win over the Floaters on June 7. New ‘Cane Tom Corr debuted with two titanic home runs in his first two at bats and Keith Crossland went 5 for 5. Hurricane pitcher Harrison Holmes was stingy on the rubber and Jonas Lukowitz put an exclamation point on the win by throwing out a Floaters runner at the plate to end the game.