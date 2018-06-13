New director of development hired at WMVY

Karen Altieri was appointed as the new director of development at Martha’s Vineyard–based WMVY, 88.7 FM, on Monday, according to a press release by MVY Radio. The station serves much of Cape Cod and Newport, R.I., with FM signals at 88.7 and 96.5. Altieri will focus her time at the nonprofit, community-supported station on fundraising via major donors and grant opportunities, according to the release.

“On our very deliberate path in an evolution from a for-profit company to a nonprofit company, we went through a careful process of finding the right person to take on this role full-time,” said P.J. Finn, interim executive director at Friends of MVY Radio. “Karen has the perfect mix of a successful sales background, vast Island knowledge, and a love of what WMVY means to this community.”

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the MVY Radio team,” said Altieri, adding, “The first time I came to Martha’s Vineyard, over 30 years ago, I instantly became a true fan. WMVY has a wide range of music programs with excellent alternative and classic music choices. Listening to the soothing voices of the station’s DJs, and hearing their continued support for local musicians and community activities, made it easy for me to get hooked.”

Before joining WMVY, Altieri was a successful account manager at the Vineyard Gazette for 11 years. She also took part in multiple Vineyard nonprofits, including Island Affordable Housing, American Red Cross, and Hospice.

Altieri is a native of Newtown, Conn., and moved to the Island more than 20 years ago. She studied at Western Connecticut State University with a concentration in marketing management.

Altieri raised her now 24-year-old twins on-Island, who have both been very active participants in the local community.