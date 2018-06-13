Oak Bluffs: Happy Father’s Day

At last, according to the weather forecasters, we are expecting warmer and sunnier weather, with the upcoming weekend being almost perfect. The summer solstice is approaching, so although on Wednesday, the 20th, we will be experiencing the longest day, after that day, we will gradually experience shorter daylight hours. So let’s enjoy the sunshine while we can.

A salute to all the fathers in our lives. They might be birth fathers, stepfathers, adoptive fathers, grandfathers, uncles, foster fathers, or friends, but all of those who have taken this role are heroes to the children who love them or are loved by them. So honor those who fill this role in your life on this Fathers’ Day on June 17. I still remember my father, who I was lucky to have for over 60 years in my life, and the many, many things he taught me, not just through instruction but by the examples he set every day of his long life.

The weekend weather looks perfect for the Harbor Fest this Saturday, June 16. Come stroll along the harbor and join in the fun of visiting the many vendor stations that will be offering their wares along our beautiful harborfront. There will be music, food, and much merchandise to explore and purchase, and along the way many friends to greet or new ones to meet.

“Mimi’s Hittin’ the Sauce! “ sounds like the title of a musical or book, but is the brand name of a new hot sauce created by Oak Bluffs’ own Cathie and Mark Peters. It’s available in many Island stores and also through mail order, so if you are a fan of hot sauce you will easily find the Peters’ creation.

Busy end-of-school activities for the Oak Bluffs School are filling the days ahead. Today from 3 to 4 pm, there will be a playgroup for incoming kindergarten students. The string concert will take place in the cafeteria tonight from 5:30 to 7 pm. The School Field Day takes place on Tuesday, June 19. Kindergarten graduation will be held from 2 to 2:30 pm on Thursday, June 21, and Friday, June 22, will be the last day of school, with a noon dismissal for all students. Have a fun-filled, safe summer, kids.

You will never be at a loss for something to do if you just head to our Oak Bluffs library. The M.V. movie “Stuck on You” will be shown tomorrow, June 15, from 1 to 3 pm. Head to the downstairs meeting room and enjoy this story of conjoined hamburger-flipping hero twins as they leave their hometown of Oak Bluffs for Hollywood. Popcorn and drinks will be served to add to a real theater experience.

“Jaws the Musical” will entertain you on June 20 from 3 to 4 pm on the meeting room screen. The classic story of “Jaws” has been adapted into a 50-minute musical.

And of course, summer brings the summer reading program to our library. Come and sign up for summer reading and enjoy ice cream from Ben and Bill’s on Friday, June 22, from 1 to 2:30 pm on the library lawn.

Get ready for the first Martha’s Vineyard License Plate low-number charitable online auction. Plate numbers MV1, MV2, MV3, etc. have been reserved for auction and will be available to the highest bidder in a series of online auctions. Proceeds from the auction will support the programs of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and Island nonprofits that benefit youth and seniors. The first auction will start on July 9 at 9 am, through July 19. If you are interested, you’re encouraged to preregister to receive info and updates at biddingforgood.com/MVCOM.

The West Tisbury Public Library is hosting an Archeology ID Day on Saturday, June 16, from 1 to 4 pm. The public of all ages are invited, and you may bring any artifacts you may have discovered for expert identification and discussion. There will be informative displays to be viewed, and the archaeologists present will be happy to answer your questions.

The Glen Field family is preparing for a busy week. Glen has a birthday coming up on June 15, and he and his wife will have a 48th wedding anniversary to celebrate on June 21. And of course, Fathers’ Day will be another day for the family to celebrate. Wait — we are not done yet, as their daughter Erika and her husband, Gary Hall, will celebrate their anniversary on June 19. Happy days ahead for you all.

Rebecca Haag from the Island Grown Initiative will be the guest speaker on Sunday, June 17, at 11:30 following the morning service at the Federated Church Meetinghouse. Come and be informed about the many services they offer, ask questions, and enjoy a cup of coffee.

We send birthday smiles to Davy Debettencourt on June 16, Tony Lime Sharon Mills and Ann Merrett on the 18th, Pam Swan and John O’Donnell on the 2th, my grandson Jeremy Alley-Tarter, and Teddy and Robby Pacheco, on the 21st.

Enjoy your week. Peace.