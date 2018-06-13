Pinkletink race is Saturday

The MV Hurricanes youth running club will hold its second annual Pinkletink Pace 5k on Saturday, June 16, at 9 am, starting at the Ocean View Restaurant in Oak Bluffs, according to a press release.

The Hurricanes are a group of Island middle schoolers who run and fundraise annually.

The Pinkletink route runs along East Chop and is a USA Track and Field–certified 5k.

The Hurricanes annual fundraiser gets its name from the Island peeper frogs that chirp loudly at the beginning of every spring season.

Proceeds from the 5K will go to Kicks for Kids, in order to “share the gift of fitness with other Island kids,” according to the release.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hurricanes Youth Running Club is a nonprofit organization that introduces Island middle schoolers to the joys of running, as well as the health and psychological benefits that come with regular exercise, the release states. “We have 25 amazing young runners who run year-round, twice a week, in rain, snow, or sunshine. Last year, our kids ran in 10 local road races, competed in middle school cross-country meets on the Cape, and for the second year, competed as a relay team in the Cape Cod Marathon (and placed fifth in the Mixed Open category). For some, running is life-changing … and anyone can do it … all you need is a little sole.”

Race details and signup can be found on the Pinkletink 5K website.