Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

The 2018 Brazilian graduates from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School are Nauamy Vitorino Alves, João Ricardo Andrade, Ewellen Letícia de Sã Carlos, Daline Maria da Silva, Jerry Daniel da Silva, Mateus Gabriel Barbosa da Silva, Jhollimar Tonini de Freitas, Brianna Rodrigues de Oliveira, Myllenna Grace DeOliveira, Carolyn Duque Duarte, Jacqueline Nunes Freire, Tiffany Neves Freitas, Bhrenda Milcmara Barros Galdino, João Lucas Souza Gonçalves (recipient of the Vision Fellowship), Sayra Alves Fernandes Guimarães, Belle Kyla Hattingh, Hillary Peters Lauer, Rebeca Marques Lima, Gabriel Alves Marini Melo, Thiago Khouri Muniz, Luiz Macol Oliveira, Isabel Cunha Robertson, and Debora Cristina Soares, and from the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, Claudia Lozer Motta.

These graduates were either born in Brazil and brought to the United States very young, were born in the United States to Brazilian parents, or were born in the U.S. with only one Brazilian parent, and others arrived in the U.S. very recently and finished their schooling on the Island. On Sunday, I witnessed many Brazilian students who are not only the first generation to go to college but in some cases, the first generation to graduate from high school, and they’ve become examples to their younger siblings, to their community. These are hardworking, kind, and very intelligent students who have gotten prestigious scholarships, and they want to come back and become our Island’s future nurses, doctors, fire chiefs, teachers, and so much more. I am so grateful that I got to be part of some of these students’ journeys. As I did last year, I asked some of the students and one extraordinary teacher, Dianne Norton, to share what graduation meant for them, and their plans.

Hillary Peters Lauer, attending Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science in the fall

As clichéd as it may sound, I still remember the first day I arrived at MVRHS — I had just arrived in the country. The way I looked at everyone, and the way they looked at me, is something imprinted in my memory. I thought that I was never going to be able to speak English. I knew that everyone on the Island knew each other, they had gone to preschool together; it was a bond I never thought I could forge with any of the kids at the high school. It was a challenge. I had just arrived at a country where the language was different, the culture was different from everything I knew, and how was I going to do this? However, slowly, I started to see that maybe I could do it, and I had the support of Ms. Norton, my ELL teacher. The other encouraging aspect was everyone’s trajectory, the other ELL students, who helped me realized that with dedication, I was going to overcome my fears and achieve my goals. The encouragement also came from my other teachers and guidance, who would remind me that I wasn’t alone and that I shouldn’t give up. Because of all of this collective help, this fall, I will be pursuing one of my biggest dreams, to attend college in the U.S. I will study to become a physician’s assistant. I chose this course because ever since I was a child, I have been fascinated by how our bodies work. The MVRHS diploma represents one step ahead, a complete journey toward something much bigger.

Bhrenda Milcmara Barros Galdino, attending Cape Cod Community College, would like to become a Portuguese teacher

Teachers of the world, never underestimate the power that your compassion and persistence have on students’ lives. During my years at MVRHS, I wish that I had taken more chances. I feel that fear kept me from truly throwing myself out there and taking more risks. However, my senior year was the year that I finally took my Portuguese’s teacher advice along with my ELL teachers, Ms. Norton and Ms. Cluff, and the encouragement from my guidance counselor Ms. Lynch, and tried different things. I am so glad I did. For almost three years, I somehow sabotaged myself by thinking that I couldn’t go to college, become fluent in English, or that I was going to remain stagnant. This year, I was able to do a work-study at the Edgartown School assisting the ELL teachers, and it was one of the best experiences of my life. I excelled at all of my classes and got many awards at the awards night. I gave my all and learned that perhaps in life, things are not necessarily meant to be easy, but if you push through, you will reap the benefits of your hard work. This fall, I will be attending Cape Cod Community College, and after getting my associate’s degree, I will transfer to either UMass Lowell or Dartmouth. I am excited for this next chapter in my life, and couldn’t have done it without my family’s support and God in my life.

Mateus Gabriel Barbosa da Silva, Cape Cod Community College

I was 14 years old when I got to the high school, and I didn’t know any English. I had all ELL classes, but with time my English got better. Now I have the opportunity to attend college; I even got $8,600 in scholarships. I am the first one in my family to graduate from high school. I might be moving to Florida, but one thing is for sure, I will go far in my life. I want to study psychology and premed.

Brianna Rodrigues de Oliveira, attending UMass Dartmouth in the fall

This fall I will be studying business. Hopefully, international business, as I speak three languages, and that is a field that has always fascinated me, so I am excited to explore it. I got four awards at the awards night, and $7,500 in scholarships, which put me a couple of steps ahead and will definitely help. I am the first one in my family to go to college. I want to make my momma proud; that is all that it matters to me right now.

Jacqueline Nunes Freire, attending Plymouth State this fall to become a nurse

I am delighted to be graduating, as I am the first one in my family to graduate high school. None of my parents or siblings graduated. So this is a very proud moment, not only for me but for my entire family. I feel that I am doing something very special today. I get choked up just thinking about it. Becoming a nurse comes out of my desire to be able to take care of people; it is the kind of job that you are always giving. I went to Brazil two years ago, my sister got married, and I went to her husband’s hometown where I visited an asylum for the elderly, and it was then that I decided that I wanted to become a nurse and help people for the rest of my life.

Myllena Grace Deoliveira, Stonehill College

To be the first generation to go to college in my family means a lot, not just to me but to my parents, as neither of them attended college. I am a big example for my brother, and it really means a lot to have him look up to me.

Dianne Norton, head of the ELL department at MVRHS

I am pleased to have not only so many students graduating from high school but also so many students who are going to college. So many of the students received money from the colleges they are attending and even got money on scholarship night. I think since I’ve been at the high school, since 2007, there were very few ELL students who graduated high school. But now, I would say, 99 percent to 100 percent of our students graduate. We work hard to make sure that happens. I start to talk to the students as soon as they get to the high school — whether they are freshmen, juniors, seniors, we discuss what their long-term goals are. For them it is a massive undertaking just to have gotten to the U.S. They get to the Island and are still in the honeymoon phase; they have gotten this far, and it helps them to have goals already established in their minds. What I also discuss with them is how they need to take advantage of the education and pursue big dreams. Is it your dream to become a doctor? Well then, how can we help you go after that dream? Even if their goal is to become a contractor, we help them understand that they should pursue the path of becoming a licensed contractor. Every time a student comes to me and talks about dropping a course because it’s getting too hard, I always asked them “how is this going to look on your college application? Do you want to be banging nails when you are 50 years old or do you want to have a month’s vacation during summer?” We try to keep their eyes on the prize. Because they don’t even realize how much they can do here. I am proud of these kids this year. I am going to use this year’s senior’s successes as examples for the incoming freshmen. They have shown everyone that it is possible, it is not just something we talk about. I hope that by the time I retire, which is many, many years from now, that each ELL student will attend college with scholarship money that they have earned. I believe that will be my idea of a job well done.

Os formados brasileiros de 2018 da escola de ensino médio Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School são: Nauamy Vitorino Alves, João Ricardo Andrade, Ewellen Letícia de Sã Carlos, Daline Maria da Silva, Jerry Daniel da Silva, Mateus Gabriel Barbosa da Silva, Jhollimar Tonini de Freitas, Brianna Rodrigues de Oliveira , Myllenna Grace DeOliveira, Carolyn Duque Duarte, Jacqueline Nunes Freire, Tiffany Neves Freitas, Bhrenda Milcmara Barros Galdino, João Lucas Souza Gonçalves (bolsista da Vision Vision), Sayra Alves Fernandes Guimarães, Belle Kyla Hattingh, Hillary Peters Lauer, Rebeca Marques Lima Gabriel Alves Marini Melo, Thiago Khouri Muniz, Luiz Macol Oliveira, Isabel Cunha Robertson e Debora Cristina Soares, e a Claudia Lozer Motta da escola pública independente Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School

Esses graduados ou nasceram no Brasil e foram trazidos para os Estados Unidos muito jovens, ou nasceram nos Estados Unidos de pais brasileiros, ou nasceram nos EUA com apenas um pai ou mãe brasileiro/a, e outros chegaram aos Estados Unidos recentemente e terminaram o ensino médio na ilha. No domingo, eu testemunhei muitos estudantes brasileiros que não só são apenas a primeira geração a ingressar em uma faculdade, mas em alguns casos, a primeira geração a se formar no ensino médio, e eles se tornaram exemplos para seus irmãos e irmãs mais novos, para sua comunidade. Estes são estudantes diligentes, generosos e muito inteligentes, que obtiveram bolsas de estudo de prestígio, e que querem voltar para à ilha e se tornar os nossos futuros enfermeiros/as, médicos/as, chefes de bombeiros, professores e muito mais. Sou muito grata por ter participado de algumas das jornadas desses alunos. Como fiz no ano passado, pedi a alguns alunos e a uma professora extraordinária, Dianne Norton, que compartilhassem o que a formatura significava para eles e seus futuros planos.

Hillary Peters Lauer, ingressará na faculdade Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science em setembro

Por mais clichê que possa parecer, ainda me lembro do primeiro dia em que cheguei à MVRHS – acabava de chegar ao país. A maneira como eu olhei para todos e o jeito que eles olhavam para mim, é algo que ficará na minha memória para sempre. Eu pensei que nunca seria capaz de falar inglês. Eu sabia que todos na ilha se conheciam, tinham ido juntos para a pré-escola; era um vínculo que eu nunca pensei que pudesse forjar com nenhum dos alunos da escola. Foi um desafio. Eu tinha acabado de chegar em um país onde a língua era diferente, a cultura era diferente de tudo que eu sabia, e como eu ia fazer isso? No entanto, lentamente, comecei a perceber que talvez pudesse ultrapassar estas barreiras e tive o apoio da Ms.Norton, minha professora de inglês como segunda língua. O outro aspecto encorajador foi a trajetória de todos ao meu redor, os outros alunos do departamento de ELL, que me ajudaram a perceber que, com dedicação, eu superaria meus medos e atingiria meus objetivos. O encorajamento também veio dos meus outros professores e conselheiros, que me lembravam que eu não estava sozinha e que eu não deveria desistir. Por causa de toda essa ajuda coletiva, neste outono, estarei realizando um dos meus maiores sonhos, cursarei uma faculdade nos Estados Unidos. Vou estudar para me tornar assistente médica. Eu escolhi este curso porque desde criança eu sempre tive fascínio sobre o funcionamento do corpo humano. O diploma da MVRHS representa um passo à frente, uma jornada completa em direção a algo muito maior.

Bhrenda Milcmara Barros Galdino, estudante da faculdade Cape Cod Community College, gostaria de se tornar professora de português

Professores do mundo, nunca subestime o poder que sua a compaixão e persistência têm na vida dos seus alunos. Durante meus anos na MVRHS, eu gostaria de ter feito mais coisas como fiz no meu último ano. Eu sinto que o medo me impediu de realmente sair da minha zona de conforto e me arriscar mais. No entanto, o meu último ano foi o ano em que finalmente recebi o conselho da minha professora de português e os conselhos das minhas professoras de inglês como segunda língua, a Ms.Norton e a Ms.Cluff, e o encorajamento da minha conselheira Ms. Lynch, e tentei coisas diferentes. Me sinto tão feliz por isso. Por quase três anos, eu de alguma forma me sabotei pensando que não poderia ir para uma faculdade nos Estados Unidos, me tornar fluente em inglês, ou que eu permaneceria estagnada. Este ano, consegui fazer uma espécie de estudo e trabalho na escola de Edgartown, ajudando as professoras de inglês como segunda língua, e foi uma das melhores experiências da minha vida. Eu me destaquei em todas as minhas aulas e ganhei muitos prêmios na noite de premiação. Eu dei tudo de mim e aprendi que, talvez na vida, as coisas não são necessariamente fáceis, mas se você insistir, colherá os benefícios do seu árduo trabalho. Neste outono, comecarei a estudar na Cape Cod Community College, e depois de dois anos, transferirei para a UMass Lowell ou Dartmouth. Estou entusiasmada para este próximo capítulo da minha vida e não poderia ter feito isso sem o apoio da minha família e Deus em minha vida.

Mateus Gabriel Barbosa da Silva, Cape Cod Community College

Eu tinha 14 anos quando ingressei no ensino médio e não sabia falar inglês. Eu tinha todas as aulas no formato inglês como segunda língua, mas com o tempo, meu Inglês ficou melhor. Agora tenho a oportunidade de frequentar a faculdade; eu obtive US$8.600 em bolsas de estudo. Eu sou o primeiro da minha família a Se formar no ensino médio. Eu talvez me mudei para a Flórida, mas uma coisa é certa, eu irei longe na minha vida. Eu quero estudar psicologia e ínicio a medicina.

Brianna Rodrigues de Oliveira, cursará UMass Dartmouth em setembro

Em setembro, eu comecarei a estudar administração de negócios. Espero ue acabe sendo negócios internacionais pois falo três idiomas, e esse é um campo que sempre me fascinou, por isso estou animada por poder explorá-lo. Recebi quatro prêmios na noite de premiações e US$7.500 em bolsas de estudo, o que me deu alguns passos à frente e definitivamente me ajudará. Eu sou a primeiro da minha família a ir para à faculdade. Eu quero deixar a minha mãe orgulhosa; isso é tudo o que importa para mim agora.

Jacqueline Nunes Freire, ingressará na Plymouth State em setembro para se tornar uma enfermeira

Tenho muito orgulho de me formar, já que sou a primeira da minha família a terminar o ensino médio. Nenhum dos meus pais ou irmãos se formaram. Portanto, este é um momento muito emocionante, não só para mim, mas para toda a minha família. Eu sinto que estou fazendo algo muito especial hoje. Eu fico engasgada só de pensar nisso. Tornar-se enfermeira surgiu do meu desejo de poder cuidar das pessoas; é o tipo de trabalho que você está sempre se doando. Eu fui ao Brasil há dois anos, minha irmã se casou e eu fui à cidade natal do marido dele, onde visitei um asilo para idosos, e foi então que decidi que queria ser enfermeira e ajudar as pessoas para o resto da minha vida.

Myllena Grace Deoliveira, Stonehill College

Ser a primeira geração a ir para à faculdade na minha família significa muito, não apenas para mim, mas para meus pais, pois nenhum deles cursou uma faculdade. Eu sou um grande exemplo para o meu irmão, e isso é muito importante para mim, ser um bom exemplo para ele.

Dianne Norton, chefe do departamento de inglês como segunda língua da MVRHS

Me deixa muito contente de ter não apenas tantos alunos se formando no ensino médio, mas também muitos estudantes que estão indo para à faculdade. Muitos dos estudantes receberam dinheiro das faculdades que cursarão e até ganharam dinheiro na noite de anúncios das bolsas de estudos. Eu acho que desde que eu comecei a lecionar no ensino médio, desde 2007, havia muito poucos alunos de ELL que se formaram no ensino médio. Mas agora, eu diria, 99% a 100% dos nossos alunos se formam. Nós trabalhamos arduamente para garantir que isso aconteça. Começamos a conversar com os alunos assim que eles chegam à escola – sejam eles calouros, alunos do penúltimo ou último ano, discutimos quais são seus objetivos a longo prazo. Para eles, é um grande empreendimento ter chegado aos Estados Unidos. Eles chegam à ilha e ainda estão na fase de lua de mel; eles chegaram até aqui, e isso os ajuda a ter metas já estabelecidas em suas mentes. O que eu também discuto com eles é como eles precisam tirar proveito da educação e correr atrás de seus sonhos. É seu sonho se tornar um médico? Bem, então, como podemos ajudá-lo a ir atrás deste sonho? Mesmo que o objetivo seja se tornar um chefe de obras, nós os ajudamos a entender que eles devem seguir o caminho de se tornar um chefe de obras licenciado. Toda vez que um aluno vem até mim e fala sobre desistir de uma aula porque está ficando muito difícil, eu sempre pergunto “Como isso vai parecer quando você começar a se inscrever para faculdades? Você quer bater martelo até quando estiver com 50 anos ou você quer ter um mês de férias durante o verão?” Nós tentamos manter os olhos dos alunos nos frutos que poderão colher através de seus estudos. Porque eles nem percebem o quanto podem fazer aqui. Estou orgulhosa dos alunos deste ano. Eu vou usar os seus sucessos como exemplos para os calouros que estão chegando. Eles mostraram a todos que isso é possível, não é apenas algo de que falamos. Espero que, no momento em que me aposentar, o que será daqui a muitos, muitos anos, que cada estudante de ELL entre em uma faculdade com dinheiro de bolsa de estudos que eles ganharam. Acredito que essa será a minha ideia de um trabalho bem feito.