Sharks taking bite out of FCBL, win seventh straight

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) feasted on another opponent Tuesday night at the Shark Tank in Oak Bluffs, beating the Nashua (N.H.) Silver Knights, 3-2, for their seventh straight victory.

Luke Hartman (Bucknell) brought in the winning run with a sac fly in the bottom of the fourth. Jackson Raper (Catawba College) had two RBIs, Kai Nelson (Georgetown) had two hits, and Tate Kolwyck (Vanderbilt) doubled for the Sharks, who sit atop the league standings at 9-1.

Sharks starter Dalton Ponce (St. Mary’s, Calif.) was the winning pitcher, scattering eight hits, with three Ks and two walks in seven innings of work. Matt Goehring (Post Univ.) earned the save, striking out two and walking one in two innings.

In other FCBL news, 37 former and current league players were drafted in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, the Sharks website mvsharks.com reported last week. The Sharks had six players drafted, including Brett Langhorne (Carson-Newman), 3B, Atlanta Braves, 10th round; Zach Shannon (Delta State, Miss.), RHP, Arizona D-Backs, 15th round; Justin Garcia (Arkansas-Little Rock), RHP, Arizona D-Backs, 17th round; Jacob Rhinesmith (Western Kentucky), CF, Washington Nationals, 18th round; Brian Rapp (Boston College), RHP, Minnesota Twins, 26th round; Colton Harlow (James Madison), LHP, Colorado Rockies, 30th round.