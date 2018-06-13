Tisburyl: Flag Day

Fly your flag today, June 14, for Flag Day. This is a time to respect our flag and remind ourselves that we are one nation, under God, indivisible, as well as a reminder of all who fought to protect our nation.

The book sale at the Vineyard Haven library is this Saturday, June 16, from 11 am to 3 pm. Remember, you will soon be needing books you can take to the beach. And while you are there, you can also register to vote.

Saturday, June 16, is the annual bake sale to benefit the Vineyard Committee on Hunger from 10 am to 2 pm at Town Pool. Bread and baked goods from professionals and homemakers will be for sale, such as fresh pie, cake, cookies, and such. Funds help the Food Pantry and Family to Family Holiday Meals. More at 508-693-5339.

Also on Saturday afternoon, from 1 to 4, is Archaelogy ID Day at the West Tisbury library with Fred Hotchkiss. Bring any artifact: You can find out if it is a FLR (Funny-Looking Rock) or something else. You can ask any questions about archaelogy of the Island or New England and see remarkable displays to wonder at. It’s free and fun.

Arts and Society presents the 40th Bloomsday celebration with performances of music, drama, and humor based on the works of James Joyce. It’s Saturday, June 16, at 8 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theater, tickets $25 (cash or check only) at the door or at Bunch of Grapes. Niki Patton will present nursery rhymes from “Ulysses” and Gerry Yukevich, pieces from “The Dead.” Pam Schnatterly returns as Molly. You will hear songs by Molly Conole and Jim Thomas with music director Philip Dietterich on piano, as well as “Anna Livia Plurabelle” from “Finnegans Wake.” More at 508-696-0539.

The Tisbury High School class of 1953 enjoyed lunch and memories at the Barn to celebrate their 65th reunion on Thursday, June 7. Present were Megan Bailey Alley, William Carroll, Bradford Clough, Alan Davey, Sarah Goodale Shepard, Steven Nichols, Harriet Poole Otteson, and Ann Wilberding Brewer. They were joined by spouses Leslie Look Carroll and Mike Shepard, as well as by Ann Brewer’s daughter, Elizabeth Sprachan.

Dad will love this. The Father’s Day Classic Auto Show at the Harbor View follows a brief parade at 10 am from Bend in the Road Beach on Sunday, June 17. Cars will be on display until 1 pm.

Did you know that gleaners for IGI provide 20,000 pounds of food to the elderly, disabled, and low-income people on the Island? And there is a summer food program on the Island for needy children. Rebecca Haag from Island Grown Initiative will tell you about this on Sunday, June 17, at 11:30 am, following the service at the Federated Church. Ask your own questions and enjoy a cup of coffee.

On Monday, June 18, the Vineyard Haven library will resume the summer Preschool Storytimes, every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 am. Also beginning next week for the summer are children’s afternoon programs at 3:30 pm, including the Wednesday Build Club, Thursday Crafts, and Friday Game Time.

“No Time for Lyme” will be presented at the Vineyard Haven library on Tuesday, June 19, at 7 pm, with MVRHS students who work with scientists to reduce tick-born disease on Martha’s Vineyard. Owen Engler and Sam Cranston will talk about working with MIT scientists on the project Mice Against Ticks. This project aims to alter white-footed mice to be resistant to the bacterium that causes Lyme. Resistant mice will reduce the number of infected ticks and protect the community from new cases of Lyme disease. They will also talk about the new MVRHS tick testing lab used to test Island ticks for the Lyme bacteria.

Isn’t it amazing how a little sunshine can cause smiles to burst into bloom wherever you are?

Congratulations to Doug and Barbara Peckham, who celebrate 67 happy years together next Saturday.

Belated birthday greetings to HRH Prince Philip, who marked 97 years last Sunday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Madeline Fisher, traditionally the day her art gallery Fisher Gallery opens on the Edgartown Road. Wish the best on Tuesday to Shauna Nute. Happy birthday to Laura Kimball on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: It may be that your sole purpose in life is simply to serve as a warning to others.