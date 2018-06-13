West Tisbury town picnic in on the horizon

The 2018 Old Fashioned West Tisbury Town Picnic will be held at the Ag Hall on Saturday, June 16. The picnic will go from 12 pm to 4 pm. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks, although there will be lemonade, water, and hot dogs. Some tables are available, but it is suggested that picnickers bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, as tables are first come, first served. Eating utensils, napkins, and plates will not be provided at the picnic, so guests should bring their own. Bringing a dessert dish to share with friends and family is encouraged. There will also be many Ag Hall amusements, such as games, hayrides, a fire truck, a boothless photo booth provided by Vineyard Selfies, and plenty of animals to visit with. The town of West Tisbury and the Ag Hall ask picnickers to be environmentally conscious and pick up after themselves if they bring paper goods or plastic utensils — carry in, carry out. In case of inclement weather, the picnic will be moved to Sunday, June 17. Organizers ask that you please leave pets at home.