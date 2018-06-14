Ag Society and MV Film Festival team up for drive-in movie

Tuesday evening West Tisbury selectmen invited “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” to visit the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society. The board approved Spielberg’s classic as a drive-in movie on the grounds of the Ag Society on Panhandle Road.

A 40-foot inflatable screen will be set up along State Road, Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival managing director Hilary Dreyer told the board. The image will be projected facing the field so as not to distract motorists, she said, and an FM radio transmitter will connect car radios to the film’s audio.

Ag Society president Brian Athearn described the drive in as a “community, family fund-raising event” that will provide funds for the 4-H program, the farmer grant program, and the scholarship program. He told the selectmen Brendan O’Neill, executive director of the Vineyard Conservation Society, which holds the conservation restriction on the property, was in support of the event.

Dreyer said she estimated room for 211 cars. The fee would be $60/per car and walk on attendees would pay $15, she said.

The selectmen voted to approve the drive in provided it gets any other necessary permits or allowances.

Reached Wednesday, Dreyer said a portion of the revenue will fund Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival programs.

The drive in is tentatively slated for Aug. 1 with a rain date of Aug. 2.