Climate report to be presented in Chilmark and West Tisbury

During their next regular meetings, boards of selectmen in Chilmark and West Tisbury will host a listening session to present the results of the Climate Resilience Workshops held last month.

Dan Shaw, one of the workshop facilitators, will present a synopsis of the final report at the selectmen’s meetings at Chilmark Town Hall on Tuesday, June 19, at 5 pm and West Tisbury Town Hall on Wednesday, June 20, at 4:30 pm.

The workshops help municipalities identify climate change problems and come up with responsive solutions, while also informing local plans, budgets, and grant applications.

Chilmark and West Tisbury each received $15,000 in grants from the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program, which helps communities develop strategies to address climate change. Once the final report is accepted, Chilmark and West Tisbury will achieve MVP certification, making them eligible for project funding form the state Office of Energy and Environment.