Girls tennis advances to state Division 2 title match

The MVRHS girls tennis team will play for a fourth consecutive state championship, following a 4-1 victory over Foxborough in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional final, Thursday afternoon at Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett.

The second-seeded Vineyarders (19-0) beat fifth-seeded Foxborough (19-3) for the third time this season and will play North champion, #1 Winchester (21-0) in the state title match, at St. John’s High School in Shrewsbury on Tuesday at 2:30 pm. The Vineyarders have claimed the past three Division 3 crowns. A win on Tuesday would be a first for the program in D2.

Foxborough’s top player Sophia Prinos defeated Kelly Klaren 6-3, 6-2 at first singles but the Vineyarders swept remaining four matches. Victoria Scott beat Pamela Nelson at second singles 6-2, 6-1 and third singles Hannah Rabasca followed suit, 6-2, 6-1, over Kayla Prag.

First doubles Kat Roberts and Lizzie Williamson served up a 6-0, 6-0 shutout against Julia Muise and Sarah Prag, while Molly Pogue and Chesca Quinlan-Potter topped Olivia Dantona and Kendall Milander, 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

On Saturday, top-seeded Kat Roberts and Lizzie Williamson will return to Old Rochester to play in the Girls South Individual Tournament semi-finals.