The Lampost gets new digs

A change is coming along Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission met with architect Chuck Sullivan of Sullivan and Associates Architects and attorney Geoghan Coogan Thursday night to discuss a reconfiguration of workforce housing at The Lampost.

The reconfiguration would increase the square footage of the building by 1,500 square feet and alter the exterior, adding several balconies. The number of bedrooms would decrease from 24 to 22 and the kitchens would increase from 3 to 10, while the bathrooms would double from 5 to 10.

Commissioner James Joyce of Edgartown said the modification was a significant change and required a public hearing. “This is not a small change to me, it’s a dramatic change,” he said.

A motion made by commissioner E. Douglas Sederholm to require a public hearing, however, was denied.

“This is recreating history and providing a much needed thing that we need which is housing. This is quality housing. Move it along, don’t slow it down another four, five, six weeks,” commissioner Richard Toole, who represents Oak Bluffs, said.

Aquinnah appointee Kathy Newman agreed, saying the addition of bathrooms and kitchens would greatly improve the building and quality of life.

The commission then voted unanimously to approve the modification on a condition the housing be intended for year-round residents, not seasonal workers, and a yearly questionnaire, created by the commission, be filled out to monitor the housing’s use.

In other business, Doug Hoehn –– a surveyor and partner in Schofield, Barbini and Hoehn working for Boston Equity RE LLC –– went through a public hearing for the creation of five lots off Division Road (aka Henry’s Path) in Edgartown.

Commissioner Linda Sibley of West Tisbury raised concerns over the understory bordering the property, saying there is important wildlife that could be harmed if trees are cut.

Edgartown resident Jeff Agnoli had issue with the development saying it foreshadowed more developments on Island, citing other lots possibly being made. “This is part of what looks to be the first step in a lot of development. This would really change the area radically,” he said.

A deliberation is scheduled for next week.

The commission approved a building modification to Sweet & Treat in Oak Bluffs, which allows owner Danny Chan to construct a second floor with two 1-bedroom housing units. One of the units will be released to Chan for personal use, while the other will be for seasonal workforce housing.

Flat Point Farm received written approval for its plan to create four new three acre lots, five lots around existing buildings, and place 60 acres in conservation on a 91.6 acre farm with four existing buildable lots.

A division of a four-acre lot into two two-acre lots in Aquinnah was also quickly approved by commissioners.