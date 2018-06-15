Tree falls, makes a sound, and a sight

1 of 4

A large moving truck carrying a modular home stopped traffic at Tashmoo Avenue off Franklin Street in Vineyard Haven Friday afternoon after a large tree branch fell on top of it.

The large branch also became entangled in a live power line to an adjacent house.

The modular home and truck both met town height requirements for vehicles, according people at the scene who declined to be named.

A maintenance crew member began chainsawing the massive branch, but was stopped by an Eversource crew member who wanted to turn off the power and cut the line first.

A State Police trooper was on the scene, but no injuries were reported.